United Hatzalah volunteers deliver food to Beit Shemesh residents under lockdown

At the behest of the Home Front Command and the Social Services division of the Municipality of Beit Shemesh, United Hatzalah volunteers from Beit Shemesh were called upon to transport and deliver 300 cases of food to residents of Beit Shemesh who are under lockdown due to a high infection rate of Covid-19 Coronavirus. The volunteers delivered food to the elderly as well as those in isolation in the neighborhoods of Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet and Nachala Umenucha. The volunteers made the deliveries throughout the day yesterday.

Chief of Operations for the Beit Shemesh Chapter of United Hatzalah Chaim Landesman said: "We received the request to assist and immediately gathered the necessary vehicles and manpower in order to carry out the initiative. We are happy to be able to provide this assistance to the people in these communities."