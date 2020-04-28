Video produced as part of the 25 for 25 project.
Tags:Memorial Day
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelAriel Hovav, killed after 'he got out of his car and ran to help' victims of terror attack
Ariel Hovav, killed after 'he got out of his car and ran to help' victims of terror attack
Watch: Ariel Hovav, IDF commander who always jumped to help others, was killed in a terror attack, while trying to help the victims.
Ariel Hovav
Bnei David Institutes
Video produced as part of the 25 for 25 project.
Tags:Memorial Day
top