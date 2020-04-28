Ariel Hovav, killed after 'he got out of his car and ran to help' victims of terror attack

Watch: Ariel Hovav, IDF commander who always jumped to help others, was killed in a terror attack, while trying to help the victims.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Ariel Hovav
Ariel Hovav
Bnei David Institutes

Video produced as part of the 25 for 25 project.

Tags:Memorial Day



top