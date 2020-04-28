

Yosi Shok, former Shabak agent, made everyone who met him 'instantly feel happy' Watch: Yosi Shok was a dedicated fighter, a Shabak agent, and a devoted husband and father - until he was murdered in a terror attack. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Bnei David Institutes Yosi Shok with his wife and children Video produced as part of the 25 for 25 project.





