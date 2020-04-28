Video produced as part of the 25 for 25 project.
Tags:Memorial Day
Yosi Shok, former Shabak agent, made everyone who met him 'instantly feel happy'
Watch: Yosi Shok was a dedicated fighter, a Shabak agent, and a devoted husband and father - until he was murdered in a terror attack.
Yosi Shok with his wife and children
Bnei David Institutes
