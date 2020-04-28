Yakkov Hagoel: 'Memorial Day must commemorate victims of anti-Semitism around the world'

This year, seven people including three Jews were murdered in anti-Semitic terrorist attacks around the world.

On October 9, 2019, Stefan Balliet attempted to attack the synagogue in Halle Germany, murdering two.

On December 11, 2019, gunmen opened fire inside a kosher grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey. Four people were murdered, including Moshe Hirsch Deutsch and Leah Mindel Ferencz.

On December 28, 2019, in a stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, fifteen people were wounded, including Rabbi Josef Neumann, who remained in a critical condition until he tragically passed away in March.

Yaakov Hagoel, Deputy Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, said: "When the State of Israel bends its head in memory of 23,816 victims killed in Israeli hostilities, we must remember that we are all one family, and need to add to their numbers, the murdered victims of the anti-Semitic events in the world – we are all one!"

Anti-Semitism raises its head and spreads like a malignant lesion. The anti-Semitism report prepared for the World Zionist Organization for Holocaust Day revealed that there has been a sharp increase in anti-Semitism worldwide in the first quarter of 2020.

The report notes that in governments where there are many cases of anti-Semitism, they have no organized plans to combat the phenomenon. Diaspora Jews fear walking in the public arena as Jews with a skull cap, a prayer shawl and Star of David pendants.

Also, in 2019, Jews around the world experienced anti-Semitic events of an unprecedented magnitude.

In most countries in the world where anti-Semitic events are being monitored, a record number of incidents have been recorded in the past year.