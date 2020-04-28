Pompeo: Iran's space program is dangerous - not peaceful

'No one has ever developed these systems except for nuclear weapons.' US accuses Iran of using space program to develop nuclear weapons.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Monday that Iran’s burgeoning space program is “dangerous”, adding that the recent successful launch of a military satellite proves that Tehran has concealed development of technology for intercontinental ballistic missiles under the guise of an allegedly “civilian” space program.

In a statement released Monday, Pompeo responded to Iran’s launching of a satellite into orbit last Wednesday.

“For years, Iran has claimed its space program is purely peaceful and civilian. The Trump Administration has never believed this fiction,” said Pompeo.

The “launch of a military satellite by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, makes clear what we have said all along: Iran’s space program is neither peaceful nor entirely civilian.”

The Secretary of State said that the satellite’s launch vehicle incorporated technologies used for long-range missiles, hinting that the space program has served as cover for Iran’s development of “a delivery system for nuclear weapons.

This satellite launch vehicle and others launched before it incorporate technologies identical to, and interchangeable with, ballistic missiles, including longer-range systems such as intercontinental ballistic missiles ICBMs). No country has ever pursued an ICBM capability except for the purpose of delivering nuclear weapons.”

“All peace-loving nations must reject Iran’s development of ballistic-missile capable technologies and join together to constrain Iran’s dangerous missile programs. As a start, nations should support extending the UN conventional arms embargo on Iran, which is set to expire this October. The world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism should not be allowed to buy and sell conventional weapons. We also call on the European Union to sanction those individuals and entities working on Iran’s missile programs.”

Last week, the US Space Command monitored a successful launch of an Iranian military satellite, Defense Department officials said.

The satellite, dubbed “Noor”, was reportedly launched from the central desert of Iran.

A year ago, Iran attempted to launch a satellite into space but failed when the satellite failed to reach orbit.

It made a similar attempt this past February but was again unsuccessful.

After Pompeo accused Iran of violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 with the launch, France and Germany joined the US in condemning Iran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry fired back, accusing the US and its European allies of interfering with internal Iranian affairs.