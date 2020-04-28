Captive from Yom Kippur War: I always believed I would come home

Tamar Yonah interviews Amnon Sharon, author of Sane In Damascus, about his experience as a captive of the Syrians in the Yom Kippur War.

Imagine this: The Yom Kippur War in 1973. You are a tank commander in a small group with six other IDF tanks, battling over 100 invading tanks from Syria.

You are outnumbered, and finally fall to their fire power. Wounded, you open your eyes and find out you are surrounded by the enemy. What now?

While in battle, Col. Amnon Sharon's tank was hit by a Syrian shell. His crew was killed. He was wounded. Suddenly Syrian soldiers captured him, and by evening, he was a prisoner in Damascus. He faced gruesome interrogations, was tortured, beaten and stabbed, Col. Amnon Sharon knew he would get out. But how?

Tamar interviews this incredible man who was a P.O.W. and wrote a book about his experiences.

