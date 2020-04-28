In October of 2012, IDF Captain Ziv Shilon was seriously wounded in a Hamas attack near Gaza and lost his arm.
In an interview with i24NEWS, he tells his story from injury to triumph.
Tags:Memorial Day, Ziv Shilon, i24NEWS
Watch: Ex-IDF officer explains his journey from injury to triumph
IDF Captain Ziv Shilon was seriously wounded in a Hamas attack near Gaza and lost his arm. Watch his story.
Ziv Shilon
Arutz Sheva
