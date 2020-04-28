Watch: Ex-IDF officer explains his journey from injury to triumph

IDF Captain Ziv Shilon was seriously wounded in a Hamas attack near Gaza and lost his arm. Watch his story.

i24NEWS ,

Ziv Shilon
Ziv Shilon
Arutz Sheva

In October of 2012, IDF Captain Ziv Shilon was seriously wounded in a Hamas attack near Gaza and lost his arm.

In an interview with i24NEWS, he tells his story from injury to triumph.

