Lod Mayor surprises family of terror victim

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo and several youths visit family of terror victim Rina Shnerb, hold ceremony in her memory.

In honor of Memorial Day, Lod Mayor Yair Revivo went on a tour of his city on Monday evening.

For several hours, Revivo visited 30 homes of bereaved families from the city, lit a candle with them, recited a Psalm and sang in memory of the fallen.

In one of the visits, Revivo and local youth surprised Rabbi Eitan and Shira Shnerb, the parents of Rina Shnerb, who was murdered in a terrorist attack less than a year ago. The tears never stopped flowing.

“I don't remember such an emotional and moving experience like the one I experienced today. For four hours the entire city was in tears and full of emotion. It was so powerful. I thank everyone who took part in this complex and sensitive operation. Am Yisrael Chai,” Revivo concluded.