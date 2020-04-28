Number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 3 million

The United States remains the hardest-hit nation with 983,848 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed the three million mark worldwide on Monday.

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s tally, as of 4:30 p.m. ET, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide was 3,029,452 with a total of 210,374 deaths.

The United States remains the hardest-hit nation as of Monday. According to Johns Hopkins, there are 983,848 cases of the virus in the US.

The US has also recorded the highest number of deaths at 55,735. There have been 110,492 recoveries.

Spain has the second highest total of cases in the world with 229,422, and is followed by Italy which has 199,414 confirmed cases.