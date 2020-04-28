The voice of the teenagers of the 1948 War of Independence

Tamar Yonah interviews Ben-Tzion & Chavula Hefter, and Shabtai Katz, who lived through, and fought through these tumultuous times.

What was it like being a teenager during Israel’s War of Independence in 1948, when soldiers from five Arab countries come to annihilate you after a United Nations vote to partition the former British Palestine Mandate into a "two-state solution" with an Arab state and a Jewish state?

Tamar interviews Ben-Tzion & Chavula Hefter, and Shabtai Katz, all who lived through, and fought through these dangerous and tumultuous times.

This interview was originally recorded in the early 2000s.