Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Adena Mark Kapon, whose mother Sara Blaustein was murdered in a 2001 Gush Etzion terror attack, tells her story.

On the eve of Israel’s Yom Ha’zikaron (Memorial Day) for Israeli soldiers and terror victims, Josh Hasten interviews Adena Mark Kapon, whose mother Sara Blaustein was murdered in a 2001 Gush Etzion terror attack.

Hear how Adena, who says she remembers her mother each and every, drew inspiration from her mother’s memory and made Aliyah with her family to join the Zionist endeavor.

She also shares how she personally commemorates Memorial Day each year, and how this year will be somewhat different as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.