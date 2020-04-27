15,555 coronavirus cases in Israel, 204 deaths

126 patients are in serious condition, 96 of them on respirators. 7,200 Israelis have recovered from the virus.

The Ministry of Health on Monday evening published updated data showing that 15,555 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Israel.

204 people have died from the virus so far. 126 are hospitalized in serious condition, 96 of whom are on respirators. 7,200 Israelis have recovered from the virus.

Earlier, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed that preparations begin for a gradual reopening of educational institutions and kindergartens as of Sunday, May 3, provided that the morbidity data before Sunday do not indicate a worsening trend.

An assessment of the situation will take place on Friday, during which a gradual opening of the education system is expected to be finalized in accordance with the latest morbidity data and in accordance with a report on infections among children, expected to be presented to the Prime Minister and ministers in the coming days.