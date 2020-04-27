Tags:Memorial Day, hatikva
Watch: Israelis called to sing 'Hatikva' together
At end of Memorial Day ceremony at Western Wall, Israeli citizens asked to go onto their balconies to sing national anthem together.
Singing Hatikva together
screenshot
