'Battle anti-Semitism, educate about the Holocaust'

Yad Vashem expresses deep concern and dismay regarding reports of recent incidents of anti-Semitism and antisemitic rhetoric in the United States and around the world.

Malicious conspiracy theories that absurdly blame Jews or the Jewish people for the current global health crisis or accuse Jews of deliberately profiting from this situation, echo age-old antisemitic tropes that have no place in our post-Holocaust civilization.

"We, at Yad Vashem, believe that these spiteful utterances are symptomatic of the spiritual and moral virus known as antisemitism, that has continued to proliferate and infect our societies with hatred. Sadly, such hatred has all too often shown its potential for inciting violence and destruction, not only against Jews but against society as a whole," stated Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev. "Undoubtedly, an essential tool in this effort is to engage the public in meaningful and accurate education about the Holocaust, which highlights the danger of virulent anti-Semitism and racism."

This past January, leaders of scores of nations gathered at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem and declared their commitment to fight Holocaust distortion and anti-Semitism.

"As the world prepares to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II," Shalev continues, "we must hold world leaders to their vows of solidarity and support in fighting intolerance, racist hatred, and anti-Semitism. I call on the global community to act resolutely to legislate and enforce laws against hate crimes and to sustain effective Holocaust educational programs that further these goals."