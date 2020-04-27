National flag, wreath, and candle placed on graves of Israel's wars victims in cemeteries across country.

National flags were placed with a black ribbon and bouquets, and memorial candles were lit on all the graves of IDF's fallen soldiers in all cemeteries throughout the State.

In the military cemeteries, the flags, wreaths, and candle lighting were performed by those units responsible for holding Memorial Day.

In the military sections of civilian cemeteries, flags were placed by the Chief Education Officer's Unit, and the casualty and combat backup system units.

On the occasion of the laying of the national flag, the soldiers saluted each grave on which the flag, wreath, and memorial candle were placed.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said: "No grave will remain an orphan. We embrace families and cherish the fallen, albeit differently in light of the coronavirus crisis. The crisis requires us to maintain public health, but we're doing everything in a series of actions to commemorate the heroes and heroines who gave their lives for our wonderful country."

Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief of Casualties Brigadier General Sammy Holtzken, said: "This year, unlike every year, the general public cannot come and visit the cemeteries on Memorial Day. Therefore, this year, we made sure that IDF soldiers reached every grave in every cemetery, saluting and placing a candle, flowers, and flag of Israel before Memorial Day. Despite the unique circumstances, we will not forget the unique alliance between the IDF and the bereaved families and do everything possible to salute the fallen, on this Memorial Day and throughout the year."