Israel Dog Unit sees missing persons increase during coronavirus crisis

The Israel Dog Unit (IDU) reports a marked increase in missing person emergencies during the coronavirus crisis. The IDU focuses on locating missing persons across the country, and was recently supplemented with a combat methods trainer for elite IDF units.
IDU Commander Yekutiel ben Yaakov told Arutz Sheva: "We're stepping up training exercises, readying more rescue teams and service dogs to respond to terror-related incidents, as well as continuing searching for missing people."
Ben Yaakov says maintaining the unit and continuing providing vital life-saving services during these critical times is top priority: "We must guarantee that the unit is fully stocked with food, fuel, diesel, dog food, and everything that we might need to carry out operations in the coming weeks of uncertainty."