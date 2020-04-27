Israel Dog Unit sees missing persons increase during coronavirus crisis

IDU Commander: 'We're stepping up training, readying more rescue teams, as well as continuing searching for missing people.'

The Israel Dog Unit (IDU) reports a marked increase in missing person emergencies during the coronavirus crisis. The IDU focuses on locating missing persons across the country, and was recently supplemented with a combat methods trainer for elite IDF units.

IDU Commander Yekutiel ben Yaakov told Arutz Sheva: "We're stepping up training exercises, readying more rescue teams and service dogs to respond to terror-related incidents, as well as continuing searching for missing people."

Ben Yaakov says maintaining the unit and continuing providing vital life-saving services during these critical times is top priority: "We must guarantee that the unit is fully stocked with food, fuel, diesel, dog food, and everything that we might need to carry out operations in the coming weeks of uncertainty."

IDU Spokesman Field HQ, Israel Dog Unit

Israel Dog Unit Spokesman IDU rescue dogs find target during training

IDU Spokesman IDU rescue training

Israel Dog Unit Spokesman Rescue training continues