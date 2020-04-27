Israel Dog Unit sees missing persons increase during coronavirus crisis

IDU Commander: 'We're stepping up training, readying more rescue teams, as well as continuing searching for missing people.'

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

IDU continues training
IDU continues training
Israel Dog Unit Spokesman

The Israel Dog Unit (IDU) reports a marked increase in missing person emergencies during the coronavirus crisis. The IDU focuses on locating missing persons across the country, and was recently supplemented with a combat methods trainer for elite IDF units.

IDU Commander Yekutiel ben Yaakov told Arutz Sheva: "We're stepping up training exercises, readying more rescue teams and service dogs to respond to terror-related incidents, as well as continuing searching for missing people."

Ben Yaakov says maintaining the unit and continuing providing vital life-saving services during these critical times is top priority: "We must guarantee that the unit is fully stocked with food, fuel, diesel, dog food, and everything that we might need to carry out operations in the coming weeks of uncertainty."

Field HQ, Israel Dog Unit
IDU Spokesman
IDU rescue dogs find target during training
Israel Dog Unit Spokesman
IDU rescue training
IDU Spokesman
Rescue training continues
Israel Dog Unit Spokesman
IDU continues training
Israel Dog Unit Spokesman

Tags:training, search and rescue, Israel Dog Unit



top