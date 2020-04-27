New York outlines reopening strategy

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will abide by CDC's recommendation to hold major reopening until state and regional hospitalization rates see a decline for 14 days, reports NBC New York.

Reopening downstate New York will "need multi-state and regional coordination," he said Sunday.

"Downstate is obviously the most complicated situation; thats New York City, Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk, the surrounding suburbs. Multi-state coordination is vital there because the New Jersey, Connecticut, New York City area is basically very intermixed. People are going and coming, they live in one place, work in another, so that coordination is important," said Cuomo.

The first phase of a reopening strategy for New York will begin in construction and manufacturing. Before the second phase, focused on additional essential low-risk work forces, Cuomo said two weeks will be needed between each phase to monitor its effects.

"One caveat is you can't do anything in any region that would increase the number of visitors to that region," Cuomo warned. "It's possible that you open something in Syracuse or you open something in the north country, where you now see license plates coming in from Connecticut, New Jersey, people from downstate all coming to that area because people they've been locked down and they're looking for an activity."

Cuomo did not provide a reopening timeline beyond hinting upstate New York could begin reopening in slow phases as soon as May 15, and will likely start reopening procedures ahead of downstate New York.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a different set of plans, but still focused on reopening businesses. De Blasio said the city's action will be determined by the daily health numbers. De Blasio said he wants a plan by June 1 on how to rebuild New York City.