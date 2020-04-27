Education system to open gradually from Sunday

Another step back to normal: Education system activity to be gradually resumed this Sunday, according to Netanyahu's discussion on issue.

The education system will apparently start operating gradually this coming Sunday, just over a month-and-a-half after it was disabled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a debate on the issue headed by the Prime Minister.

According to the tentative outline, in the first phase kindergartens will be returned in partial format, in small groups that will only be taught on some days of the week.

A similar outline to the kindergarten outline will also be introduced in daycare that will resume activity in smaller groups and only on some days of the week.

In schools, only grades one to three will be taught in a five-day week format, in smaller groups that will be spread out across all classrooms.

In the higher grades, 4 through 12, the remote study approach that exists today will continue.