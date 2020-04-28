Tags:ILTV
Is Israel's bailout package enough for small businesses?
Omer Moav, Prof. of Economics, University of Warwick & IDC Herzliya discusses 8-billion-shekel bailout plan for small business owners.
Businessman
Istock
