Tags:ILTV
Israeli researchers turn tap water into antiviral disinfectant
Israeli researchers turn tap water into ‘greener’ disinfectant.
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks respiratory tract
iStock
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYIsraeli researchers turn tap water into antiviral disinfectant
Israeli researchers turn tap water into antiviral disinfectant
Israeli researchers turn tap water into ‘greener’ disinfectant.
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks respiratory tract
iStock
Tags:ILTV
top