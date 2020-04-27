Lapid to Blue and White: 'You've crawled into Netanyau's fifth government'

Yesh Atid's MK Yair Lapid slams Blue and White for signing an agreement with PM Netanyahu. 'You said he was a con man.'

MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) slammed senior Blue and White officials during a committee meeting held to discuss forming a unity government.

"Prior to the elections, before you went into politics, you said [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyau was a con man," he said. "How do I know? Because you told me and you spoke with me about how Netanyahu is a con man. If so, what is this whole agreement based on now? On the fact that you think he's changed?"

"What, you think he saw the light and after getting to know you, he became an honest person? So your answer is that you know he didn't change, so you made an agreement of con men.

"All the bills placed on here are con men's bills. You've made an agreement that you think has no holes."

Lapid also said that Netanyahu will not leave the Prime Minister's residence. "In what world?" he asked. "You know that's not going to happen. It's clear to you that it won't happen."