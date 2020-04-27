Number of coronavirus patients in Israel on respirators falls to 96

Decline in number of serious cases of the coronavirus in Israel, with just 96 now relying on breathing machines.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Israel has risen to 15,466, according to data released by Israel’s Health Ministry Monday morning.

Of the 15,466 total cases reported, 6,796 have ended in recovery. An additional 8,468 cases of coronavirus remain active, while 202 patients have died of the virus.

According to the Health Ministry’s statistics, the number of coronavirus patients in serious or moderate condition has continued to decline over the past 24 hours.

Among the 8,468 active coronavirus cases in Israel, 129 are serious, with 96 patients on assisted breathing.

A further 79 patients are listed as being in moderate condition.

A total of 383 patients are being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across Israel, along with 1,775 patients being treated in hotels, with the remaining 5,331 patients remaining at home, while 979 patients are awaiting a decision from their healthcare providers.