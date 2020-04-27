

Nursing students provide lifeline for at-risk Israelis during coronavirus outbreak Jerusalem College of Technology nursing students assist nursing homes with curbing spread of coronavirus. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Courtesy of Jerusalem College of Technology JCT Nurses together working in an Israeli hospital. In partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Health, Home Front Command, and Health Maintenance Organizations (HMO's), over 30 nursing students from the Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) have begun working in nursing homes across Israel with the aim of curbing the spread of coronavirus. The students — who are enrolled in a JCT program which is ranked first in the nation in its academic discipline by the Israeli Ministry of Health — are performing COVID-19 tests for the elderly and nursing home workers, in addition to functioning as a supervisory body for other areas of patient care.



As approximately one-third of Israelis who have died from coronavirus have been residents of nursing homes, Israel’s Defense Ministry and the IDF Home Front were recently assigned to provide these facilities with operational assistance during the pandemic. The Department of Nursing on JCT’s Tal Campus for women was well-positioned to supplement the government’s emergency aid for nursing homes, as the college is the country’s only academic institution that offers a master’s degree course in nursing with a clinical specialization in geriatrics. JCT’s nursing students are also older than most other undergraduate or graduate students in Israel and have accumulated significant prior experience working in the healthcare system.



"We are proud to use our nationally-renowned nursing program to provide a lifeline for at-risk Israelis and institutions during these difficult times," said Prof. Freda Gantz, Dean of JCT’s Faculty of Life and Health Sciences. "In accordance with the instructions of the director of Nursing at the Ministry of Health, we have trained our students to operate in the field and to play a significant role in curbing the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes."



The new initiative is not the first time JCT's Department of Nursing has been called upon for emergency relief work during the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, at the Health Ministry’s request, the college’s nursing students were trained to treat COVID-19 patients with ventilators in their home settings in order to alleviate the strain on Israeli hospitals.



