Young people are also at risk

One of the most alarming attributes of COVID-19 is its tendency to escalate quickly. Countless stories have emerged in recent weeks of individuals who were feeling fine then, within a matter of hours, lost their lives. One such individual was 39-year-old Efraim Nachman Blum. Blum collapsed in his home on Friday and by the time emergency responders arrived, he was gone.

Blum’s passing is a grim reminder that the younger generations cannot be so confident of their safety.

Rabbi Blum was a scribe. He left behind his wife Sara, a preschool teacher, and 4 children. The youngest is only 4 months old.

Since his death was so sudden, there was no way for the Blum family to prepare for their loss. Sara is now unemployed and shortly after birth, responsible for raising 4 kids without her husband, while suffering in the shadow of grief. It is a crushing burden for a young woman to carry alone.

Donations are being accepted to help take care of Rabbi Blum’s family in his absence.

CLICK HERE TO HELP

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN