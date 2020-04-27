Yesh Atid MK: 'Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel tried to foil everything Blue and White did'

MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) on Monday spoke to the Knesset Channel about MK Zvi Hauser's (Blue and White) statement that if he and MK Yoaz Hendel (Blue and White) had known they were going to run in a joint list with Yesh Atid, they would not have joined the party.

"Zvika Hauser and Yoaz Hendel did everything they could to foil every plan Blue and White had," said Shelah, who heads the joint Yesh Atid-Telem list.

"In the past week it became known that if Benny Gantz (Blue and White) had not placed himself in the position of Knesset Speaker as part of his complete collapse, Zvi Hauser would have suggested himself for the position, in order to prevent [MK] Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) from being chosen.

"There was never a pair like these two friends, who are part of a party and for an entire year have done what they could to foil its political processes."

Shelah added: "The presence of Hauser in the committee isn't because he's interested in legislation - what he's interested in is a change in Party Funding Law, so that he and Yoaz Hendel will be able to receive 6 million shekel ($1,709,246) from the public purse, which they don't deserve according to the existing law."

"I'm not hearing criticism or anything else from Zvi Hauser. First let him give up on the money. Then I'll talk to him."