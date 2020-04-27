Independence Day lockdown restrictions to go into effect

Beginning at 4:00p.m. on Monday, the lockdown restrictions approved for Israel's Memorial Day for Israel's Fallen Soldiers and Independence Day will go into effect.

The Israeli government has approved allowing bereaved families to visit cemeteries and memorial sites until 4:00p.m. on Monday, and has stated that memorial ceremonies will be held without large crowds.

From 5:00p.m. on Tuesday until 8:00p.m.on Wednesday, Israelis will be allowed to leave their homes only in order to purchase food or other essential needs, in the town or city they live in. There will be no public transportation. Outings for non-essential needs will be limited to a radius of 100 meters from a person's home, and exercise will be limited to 500 meters around a person's home.

The Health Ministry has ordered that Independence Day celebrations be held only at home, and banned the purchase of food both on the day prior to Independence Day, and on Independence Day itself.

Masks do not have to be worn while exercising, but all other outings require the use of a mask other than for children under the age of seven or for individuals with mental, emotional, or medical issues which make wearing a mask significantly more difficult.

The law regarding masks will be enforced only after Independence Day, and fines of 200 NIS will be given for violations, even without prior warning.