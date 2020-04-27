Blue and White: Reinstating Knesset Speaker in exchange for Health Ministry

Blue and White offers: Yuli Edelstein can return to position as Knesset speaker, if we receive Health Ministry.

Senior Blue and White officials have said that they are willing to retract their opposition to former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) returning to his former position - on condition that they receive the Health Ministry, Reshet Bet reported Monday morning.

Likud, however, has said that it will not agree to exchange the Health Ministry for one of the ministries promised to Blue and White.

Meanwhile, the only ministry Likud is willing to consider for the exchange is the Foreign Ministry, which Blue and White has refused to give up.

Last week, Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) announced that he would resign from his position and become Housing Minister instead.

On Sunday, Litzman said: "After about a decade in the Health Ministry, and parallel to the implementation of the exit strategy from the coronavirus crisis in Israel and the preparations for forming a new government, I have made the decision not to return to the Health Ministry for a fourth term, and instead to advance a widescale process to solve the housing crisis, in the Housing Ministry.".