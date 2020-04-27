Bennett to Israeli Arabs: Look after yourselves during Ramadan

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday published a greeting to the Arab citizens of Israel on the occasion of the month of Ramadan.

"This year, all of us - Jews, Muslims and Christians - are celebrating our holidays differently, in the shadow of the coronavirus that changed our daily routine," Bennett said.

He noted, "It is important to continue to keep the rules over the next few days as well. Do not take your foot off the gas and do not think that the pandemic is behind us - because it is not. Any wrong behavior on our part may reinvigorate the pandemic."

"During the month of Ramadan, you must mark the holiday in a different format - within the nuclear family only. Mass prayers will not be allowed in mosques. Public prayers have also been halted in Jewish society, even though it is very difficult," continued Bennett.

"Most importantly – protect your grandparents but from a distance. We need to protect those who raised us. We must not hug them or touch them, enter their room or apartment. I want to wish you and us that we will return to normal soon," he concluded.