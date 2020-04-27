Trump: Reports that Health Secretary will be fired are 'fake news'

US President dismisses reports that his administration is considering firing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed reports that his administration is considering firing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

“Reports that H.H.S. Secretary Alex Azar is going to be ‘fired’ by me are Fake News. The Lamestream Media knows this, but they are desperate to create the perception of chaos & havoc in the minds of the public. They never even called to ask. Alex is doing an excellent job!” he tweeted.

The tweet follows reports by several US media outlets, including the Politico website, which said that White House officials are weighing a plan to replace Azar amid long-standing frustrations with his conduct, which have mounted during the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump has been a long-time critic of the mainstream US media, which he has repeatedly branded as “fake news”.

Last week, the President ripped two reporters at the daily White House coronavirus press briefing.

The first encounter was with Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker, who questioned a report from the Department of Homeland Security suggesting the new coronavirus can be suppressed by heat and humidity.

"I'm the president and you're fake news,” Trump fired back at Rucker.

Trump was later asked by a CNN reporter if he has had any contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid speculations about his health, but declined to answer.

“CNN is fake news, don’t talk to me,” said the President, when the CNN reporter tried to ask a follow up question.