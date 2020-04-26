Progressives mum on sexual assault allegations against Democratic Party candidate Biden

Allegations of sexual assault made by former Joe Biden staffer Tara Reade have fallen on deaf ears when it comes to Democrat Party elites. The party of the #MeToo movement and genderless pronouns may end up having a sexual offender running for the highest office in the country but thus far, party faithful have made it painfully clear that they're sticking with their man rain or shine.

The woman in question has made multiple claims that Biden assaulted her in the midst of the 1993 Senate run. According to her account in The Intercept, the then-incumbent Senator from Delaware had another member of his team tell Reade Biden wanted her to meet him at the Capitol Building. When she arrived, he allegedly came on to her. When Reade protested, she recalled his saying, "Come on, man. I heard you liked me."

While the story has been making the rounds on social media and the hashtag #dropoutbiden trending on Twitter, members of Biden's election campaign held steady to their version of events: It never happened. His campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, said that while she encouraged women to come forward regarding cases of sexual impropriety, the media were responsible for vetting actual events from fictional accounts.

No mention was made of similar allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, President Trump, or Clarence Thomas, just to name a few as Democratic Party leaders positioned themselves for Biden's Vice Presidential pick.

Fox News reported that the Intercept first posted a transcript of a phone call that aired on the Larry King show in 1993.

"Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him," the caller is heard saying.

"In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it?" King asks.

"That’s true," she responds.

Fox News also reported that the recorded interview has apparently been deleted from the Google Play catalog following the debacle.

"Mysteriously, though, the Aug. 10 broadcast, which is listed as "Episode 154" is followed by the Aug. 12 broadcast, which is listed as "Episode 155," suggesting that episode and the ones that follow could be incorrectly listed and off by a number."

The Democratic Party echelons including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer remain mum on the matter, refusing to comment.