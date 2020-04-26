500-meter social distancing rule to be lifted Thursday

Gov't passed removal of 500-meter rule only to have decision overturned. It will now go into effect after Independence Day.

Chaos ruled the day at the Knesset with a back-and-forth between government ministries regarding the termination of social distancing rules and, more specifically, when the decision to put an end to them would go into effect.

Channel 12 reported that after the cabinet approved the reinstatement of sports activities at any distance from residents' homes, ministers were notified that the decision had been frozen. Instead, the 500-meter limit is to remain with the exception of athletes working out in set couples. The government announced that restriction would be lifted for good only after Independence Day, beginning on April 30 at 8 a.m.

Minister Gilad Erdan tweeted his support for the decision, only to have it overturned less than an hour later by Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman after the Health Ministry's Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov asked for further modifications to the decision.

Sports Minister Miri Regev announced that organized sports would be making a return upon approval from the Ministry of Health. Regev released a list of approved sports and strict conditions athletes will have to abide by during training. Although the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were officially cancelled, Israel and other countries around the world are hoping for a quick return to normal.

The following sports have been reinstated:

Running – individual or group training for short and long distance running.

Team training at stadiums – groups of up to 10.

Long distance runners will be able to train in open spaces in groups of up to 10 per group maintaining a 2-meter distance.

Track and Field - Up to five people at a time around the jump pit maintaining a 2-meter distance.

Cycling – According to law, cycling will not take place near population centers. Off-road biking - training in open areas, maintaining a 2m distance between riders.

Road bikes - Road biking; maintaining distance between riders. If cycling takes place in the Velodrome compound, only one rider per track.

Golf—Personal equipment to be used in designated training facilities.

Water sports - Sailing, windsurfing, surfing: Individual personal equipment to be used; beaches off-limits.

Rowing and kayaking - personal training in boat and / or kayaking.

Doubles training in quartet kayaks; distance to be maintained between rowers.

Water skiing - a dedicated facility in Tel Aviv; One trainee per machine; Use of protective gloves; Seats must be disinfected between users.

Tennis—Only league play allowed; Up to two players on the field at a time (one on one). Distance must be kept in social area.

Table tennis—Distance must to kept; hands must be sanitized prior to each game; one-on-one games only.