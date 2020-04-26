Watch Live: One-year anniversary of Poway synagogue attack

Special online ceremony over Zoom app marks first anniversary of deadly shooting attack on southern California synagogue.

A special online ceremony is being held Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting attack on a synagogue in Poway, California.

In the attack, Lori Gilbert Kaye was murdered, and three people wounded, including the rabbi of the congregation, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, and two children.

Two survivors of the attack, Aubrey Meyerowitz and Jonathan Morales, joined the online ceremony to share their experiences.

Among the others scheduled to participate are Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, US Special Envoy for Combating Anti-Semitism Elan Carr, and United Nations Human Rights Council representative Dr. Ahmad Shaheed, who published six months ago a Council report on anti-Semitism and the ways of fighting it.

“She was a beautiful soul dedicated to taking care of the next generation. What a stark contrast between her and the one who took her life,” said Carr.

“We are at war with these murderers and these hate-mongers – these ethnic supremacists on the far-right. We’re at war with them just like we’re at war with the anti-Semites on the far-left and in radical Islam.”

Carr warned that radical movements promoting anti-Semitism are able to use the internet to speed up the radicalization process.

“A recent European study found that the time it takes to radicalize [someone] online is one-fourth the time it takes to radicalize them off-line.”

The envoy added that combating anti-Semitism is not enough to curb hatred, arguing that “philo-semitism” must be promoted in schools in the US and Europe, with an emphasis on the contributions Jews have made to their various home countries.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon compared the recent rise in anti-Semitism in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to the outbreaks of anti-Semitism during previous pandemics or disasters, including the Black Death in the Middle Ages.

"In every generation... Jews have been the ones to blame for every calamity."

The ceremony, hosted by the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM), is being held on Zoom and is open to the public.