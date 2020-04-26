Number of coronavirus deaths in Israel rises to 201

Coronavirus death toll in Israel rises to 201, 133 patients in serious condition, including 11-year-old girl.

The coronavirus death toll in Israel rose Sunday to 201, while the number of confirmed cases of the virus increased to 15,443.

Of the active cases of coronavirus in Israel, 133 are serious or critical, including 99 patients who are currently relying on breathing machines.

In addition, 82 patients are listed in moderate condition.

Of the 15,443 total cases reported in Israel, 6,731 ended in recovery.

Earlier on Sunday, the Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias reported a significant deterioration in the condition of a 11-year-old resident of Tiberias, who was staying with her family at the Kinar Hotel housing CV-19 patients.

The girl was transported to the Coronavirus Department on Friday after being hospitalized with a high fever, vomiting and lack of appetite. Yesterday evening, her condition continued to deteriorate and she was suspected of having a heart infection. During the night, her condition deteriorated further, and doctors decided to render her unconscious via general anesthesia, placing her on respirator.

Following further assessment and in light of the severity of her condition, the medical team decided to transfer the patient for further treatment at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Earlier, authorities were notified that former mayor of the Arab village of Deir al-Asad in the Galilee region, Ahmad Nama, had succumbed to the virus at the age of 82. He had been hospitalized in serious condition with a number of background illnesses.