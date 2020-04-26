Famed Arab vlogger releases video on United Hatzalah chief Eli Beer's illness

Famed Facebook vlogger, Nuseir Yassin, who is more famously known as his online name Nas Daily, published a video on Friday outlining the difficult illness of Eli Beer and his dramatic recovery.

The video marks the third time that Yassin has covered United Hatzalah or one of its volunteers in a little over a year-and-a-half since he came to know the organization.

This third video has already received more than 3 million views in less than three days.

Eli issued a special thank you message to Nas for his work in sharing the video. "It is great to see my story told in three minutes by the most incredible social media person I know Nas Daily. Thank you for sharing this video and motivating more people to fight this terrible virus and connect everyone no matter who they are or where they are," Beer said.