Arab suspected of hit-and-run attack arrested by IDF

An Arab driver who failed to stop for a routine security inspection at the Ateret Junction on the Trans-Binyamin Road, struck a policeman, lightly injuring him, and continued driving toward Uhm Safa in the Ramallah area.

A man from the PA-controlled town of Bir Nabala suspected of taking part in the incident was arrested by IDF forces and taken in for questioning yesterday.

Arutz Sheva reported that four new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Friday in Palestinian Authority (PA)-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria, raising the total to 484 cases according to PA "health minister" Mai al-Kaila, as reported by the Wafa news agency.

Speaking during a daily briefing in Ramallah on the coronavirus pandemic, al-Kaila that the four new cases include a male nurse who works at the Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem, where he contracted the disease, and two children, both aged 12.