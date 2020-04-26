Jewish Agency to host Yom Ha’atzmaut 'global celebration'

Despite the social distancing practices put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 worldwide, The Jewish Agency for Israel and its partners have organized a Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration to remember to be broadcast April 29th on The Jewish Agency’s English Facebook page.

The Jewish Agency’s six-hour virtual celebration to honor Israel’s 72nd birthday, is expected to be the world’s largest Yom Ha’atzmaut event. It is to feature personalities from Israel and Jewish communities around the world, including champion athletes, popular actors and singers, and celebrity chefs.

“While these are challenging times for people the world over, Yom Ha’atzmaut is still a time of a celebration,” Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, said. “This year, when the world needs joy more than ever, we are planning our biggest Yom Ha’atzmaut event to date, bringing the global Jewish community together to celebrate the miracle that is Israel. While we may be apart during this crisis, the unity among world Jewry has only strengthened and we have all the more reason to sing: Am Israel Chai!”

During the broadcast, Herzog, son of former Israeli President Chaim Herzog, will take viewers on a virtual tour of select sites across Israel that represent a national and personal significance for his family, followed by a tribute to former Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion. In addition to The Jewish Federations of North America, other event partners included in the celebration are the Ruderman Family Foundation, Hillel International, Etgar, Vibe Israel, Maccabi World Union, Maccabiah, JCC Global, and JCCA.