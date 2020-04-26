Wounded lone soldier to lead Jewish Agency Memorial Day ceremony

The State Memorial Day ceremony commemorating Israel's fallen and the remembrance of Jews murdered in terrorist acts and anti-Semitic events around the world will be held this year at the Jewish Agency building in Jerusalem with no crowds.

This year, the ceremony will commemorate year the Lone Soldiers who came to Israel to join the IDF and fell in combat. It will be broadcast live on the Jewish Agency's website and Facebook to the Jewish community throughout the world.



During the ceremony, Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Golani soldier Ori Hemo, who immigrated to Israel from the United States and was wounded in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, will light a torch and lay a wreath in memory of the fallen soldiers, the victims of Israel's wars, and the memory of Jews killed in terrorist attacks and anti-Semitic incidents around the world.

Ori, who was born and raised in San Diego, made aliyah as part of Garin Tzabar of the Tzofim - Israeli Scouts movement, and joined the IDF in November 2019. In February 2020, he was one of 14 soldiers who were wounded in a terrorist ramming attack at Jerusalem's First Station.

A wreath will also be laid at the ceremony by the World Zionist Organization Chairman Abraham Duvdevany, Keren Hayesod Chairman Sam Grundverg, Chairman of the Jewish National Fund, Danny Atar, Director General of the Jewish Federations of North America in Israel and Senior Vice President of the Federations, Becky Caspi, and workers union chairman Hanan Moore.



Speeches will be made at the ceremony of the Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Avraham Duvedevni, Director General of the Federations Becky Caspi, and IDF soldier Ori Hemo. The ceremony will include readings and performances by immigrants and national institution employees, in front of cameras that will broadcast the event live on the Jewish Agency's website and Facebook page through Facebook Live to Israel and Jewish communities around the world.

The Ceremony will also be broadcast live on Arutz Sheva