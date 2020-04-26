Coronavirus morbidity statistics released

Bnei Brak drops to second in morbidity rate as more patients recover from the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry on Sunday morning published morbidity statistics from the coronavirus by locality.

According to the data, the locality with the highest number of coronavirus patients per 100,000 residents who have not recovered is the town of Deir al-Assad in the Galilee.

To date, 150 coronavirus patients have been diagnosed and only nine have recovered. The town has a population of 12,348 and a morbidity rate of 1,134 per 100,000.

Second for morbidity rates is Bnei Brak,where 2,747 patients have been diagnosed to date, 1,065 of whom have already recovered. Bnei Brak has a population of 198,863 and a morbidity rate of 861 per 100,000, a significant drop as more patients recover.

Following in morbidity are Beitar Illit, Modi'in Illit, Kochav Ya'akov, Beit Shemesh, Jerusalem, Peki'in (Bukaya), Bena, Netivot, Jasser a-Zarqa, Kiryat Yearim, Or Yehuda, Mitzpe Ramon, Givat Ze'ev, Tiberias, Riechasim , Efrat, Katzrin, Harish, Kfar Chabad, Beit Arye, and Beit El.

The most acute outbreak in recent days has been in the Bedouin village of Hura in the Negev, where 16 new coronavirus patients have been diagnosed in the past 3 days, a 553% increase in the number of patients in the community.

In many localities, no coronavirus patient has been detected in the last three days, including the city of Tel Aviv-Jaffa. where 469 city residents have been diagnosed since the crisis began, 317 of whom recovered.