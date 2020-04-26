'Let us work'

Merchants at J'lem outdoor market protest gov't policy. Clashes between demonstrators and police at the scene. One demonstrator arrested.

Merchants at the Mahane Yehuda outdoor market in Jerusalem are holding a demonstration this morning, Sunday, following the government's decision to leave the market closed this week, as well, despite an ease in restrictions for other business sectors.

Police are trying to evacuate the protesters and threatening to write tickets. There have been clashes at the scene between police and merchants, and one protester was detained and placed in a police car.

Ahead of the demonstration, Chairman of the Shuk Merchants, Tali Friedman, called the government “detached,” telling it to “wake up and allow us to open the market. You forgot who is essential to citizens. You spit in our faces."

She accused the government of "allow[ing] barbers and beauty salons to go back to work so that they enrich the state coffers instead of working on the black market, not because they are essential and certainly not because of their ability to keep the Ministry of Health guidelines. "

"The government's disdain for us people of the market has crossed all borders," Friedman emphasized.

“Supermarket owners are counting up the bills, and we’re counting up the debts. Next time some politician comes here to collect votes for the election, we will kick him out of here with grating contempt. They should go find votes at IKEA and the supermarkets.”





