Devastating Update on Porush Family

Rebbetzin Porush's death is particularly shocking since she'd been in good condition, only to deteriorate in a matter of minutes.

Readers around the world were moved last week by the story of Rebbetzin Baila Porush, a 52-year-old mother of six who was killed by COVID-19.

She was a beloved and spiritual individual, who accepted her many challenges with a sense of positivity. Her death was particularly shocking because she had been in good condition, then in a matter of minutes, deteriorated so rapidly that she lost her life.

In a shocking turn, her husband Rabbi Tzvi Porush has now passed away as well. A video of Rabbi Porush at his wife's funeral circulated on Thursday, as he said his eulogy from the inside of an ambulance.

Now six children, four of whom are still behind, are left to mourn. It is noteworthy that the family was still recovering from a tragedy last year in which one of their siblings passed away suddenly.

Funds are being raised to help the remaining members of the Porush family navigate the long road ahead: Basic expenses, and all the other things that living parents would provide. Any and all donations are much appreciated.

