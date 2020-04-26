Yamina demands member of judicial selection committee

Yamina submits two demands on entry into unity government, both related to judicial matters.

Negotiations between the Likud and Yamina parties on the entry of Yamina into the unity government with the Blue and White party.

According to Kan News, the Yamina party has made two key demands related to judicial issues.

One of the demands is that Yamina receive one of the two places on the Judicial Selections Committee.

In addition, Yamina is demanding to take from Blue and White the authority to respond to the Supreme Court on the issue of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria by transferring the office of the state attorney's department responsible for such responses from the justice ministry to one of the ministries held by Yamina.

On Thursday, Members of the Yamina faction announced that they would submit two preconditions to the rotational government agreement that will include a general override clause and a specific override clause to the Supreme Court's ruling against the anti-infiltrator law that was thrown out today.

A statement from Yamina read: "We are convinced that Likud MKs and haredi factions in the committee will support the aforementioned preconditions, put the Supreme Court in its place as promised during the election campaign, and allow the implementation of the Jewish state's immigration policy, [returning] the infiltrators back to their countries."