Veteran military correspondent: A good Defense Minister is going home

Yisrael Katzover, Israel’s long-serving military correspondent who has been covering the Israeli defense establishment for over 50 years, praised the activities of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett in a column published in Hamodia newspaper.

"Naftali Bennett is one of the best defense ministers in the last 50 years. If the new government is indeed established in the coming days, Naftali Bennett will leave the office of the Defense Minister, which is more than a shame,” he wrote.

“This is because he was one of the best defense ministers we have had here in quite a few years. I have accompanied the defense establishment for decades. I have known all the defense ministers in the last 50 years, and from a personal perspective, Naftali Bennett who has been in office for the past year and probably for another few days, is definitely one of the best. He knows the material well. Decisive. Works well. He is not afraid to tackle the issues that everyone else ran away from. This is not just my opinion, it's also the opinion of senior military officials."

"Bennett is receiving many compliments for his quick and good entry into the role and for his brilliant performance, both in pure military issues as well as in everything that has developed as a result of the pandemic. He is very decisive, and does not hesitate to make sharp and clear decisions. The man arrives at his office at the crack dawn and continues to work until well past midnight. He's all in. It would be a shame to give up on him,” concluded Katzover.