MK Ashkenazi on sovereignty: We'll put our foot on the brake

Blue and White MK asked in TV interview about sovereignty in Judea and Samaria: We believe it’s better to have an influence from within.

MK Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) on Saturday night gave an interview to Channel 12 News, his first since the signing of the coalition agreement with the Likud.

"I am convinced that in light of the reality - in the political sense and in light of the coronavirus crisis - we had to change the decisions. I think it's clear that most of the public wants unity," said Ashkenazi, adding, "The public will not judge us on the day we enter the government - but on the day we leave it."

Ashkenazi was asked about the issue of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria which Netanyahu promised his voters and replied, “We believe that it’s better to have an influence from within [the government]. You know, [though] maybe the public doesn’t know, that if Netanyahu brings [sovereignty] to a vote in the Knesset tomorrow, he will have a majority of 70 votes. We think that every person should ask himself who he wants behind the steering wheel when that happens. We prefer to have a hand on the wheel and a foot on the brake."