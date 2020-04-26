US records 2,494 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The US now has an overall death toll of 53,511, with 936,293 confirmed cases.

The United States recorded 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to updated figures reported by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday night.

The death toll of 2,494 was a jump from Friday, when the US recorded the lowest number of virus deaths in nearly three weeks, 1,258.

Earlier this week, the number of cases of coronavirus in the United States surpassed the 800,000 mark.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed legislation providing $484 billion to replenish a popular small business lending program and support hospitals and COVID-19 testing amid the coronavirus pandemic.