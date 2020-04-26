Rabbi Yaakov Schwei dies of coronavirus

Chabad emissary in Hanover dies of coronavirus at 43, hours after 86-year-old member of Crown Heights rabbinical court passes away.

Rabbi Binyamin Wolf, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Hanover, Germany, died on Friday night of coronavirus.

Rabbi Wolf, 43, is survived by his parents, widow, and eight young children.

He contracted coronavirus last month, and his health deteriorated until the doctors were forced to declare his death on Friday night.

Earlier on Friday, Rabbi Yaakov Schwei, a member of the Crown Heights Beit Din (rabbinical court) passed away from coronavirus. He was 86.

In previous years, Rabbi Schwei served as rabbi at Camp Gan Israel in Parksville, New York, and taught at the United Lubavitcher Yeshiva – Tomchei Tmimim in Crown Heights. He was elected to the Crown Heights Beit Din in 2003, replacing the late Rabbi Yehuda Kalman Marlow.

Rabbi Schwei is survived by his widow, eight children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.