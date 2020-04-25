Five Towns rabbis: Ban on public prayers still in force

The rabbis of Far Rockaway and Five Towns have not lifted the ban on public prayers.

In a letter to their communities published Friday on Matzav, the rabbis mentioned recent "discussion regarding the loosening of social distancing restrictions" and addressed the requests to return to thrice-daily prayers with a minyan (quorum of ten men), even if only in outdoor spaces.

"We, the undersigned Rabbonim (rabbis) and Roshei Yeshivos (yeshiva deans), after much thought and careful consideration, feel obligated to communicate- in unequivocal terms- our united decision to reinforce our previous mandate, and bid our community against the creation of any minyanim (minyans) as well as to cease unauthorized minyanim. This includes porches, front-/backyard, minyanim–with no exceptions whatsoever. We will continue to reassess and reanalyze this decision on a regular and ongoing basis as new developments unfold," the letter read.

The letter went on to emphasize that the imperative to safeguard lives "is the greatest imperative in the Torah and overrides almost any other" commandment. Though an individual may be able to protect his own health during a minyan, such gatherings would "inevitably" result in violations of safety guidelines and the creation of health risks, something "which simply cannot be allowed."

"We call upon each and every member of our community to adhere to the safeguards that are essential for the protection of us all," they urged, emphasizing that members of their communities should remain at home and only leave for "absolutely necessary, and truly unavoidable" reasons.

The letter was signed by 56 rabbis in the Five Towns, Far Rockaway, and Bayswater communities.