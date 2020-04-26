Shira Ruderman says Boston Jewish community came together in time of crisis

Arutz Sheva speaks with Shira Ruderman, chair of the Ruderman Family Foundation, who assisted the local community in the current crisis.

Arutz Sheva spoke with Shira Ruderman, chair of the Ruderman Family Foundation, who said that "the discipline in the Jewish community of Boston paid off" after synagogues and community centers were told not to hold Purim gatherings.

Shira said the community's connection with Israel helped since, "the way things work in the US is not entirely synchronized and clear guidelines for dealing with the virus weren't provided, so that it was up to individual universities, day schools, and synagogues to decide how to approach the crisis."

She said the "remote connections" that have come to life since the onset of the crisis may "serve [the local community] for years to come" and that Jewish life in America was governed by its members, unlike in Israel where government-run institutions provided solutions in pivotal moments.