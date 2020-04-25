Jewish American communities to host 'virtual' Independence Day

Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America said that despite the current lockdown, a number of Jewish organizations in the US still planned to hold "virtual" Yom Haatzmaut (Israel Independence Day) celebrations.

He said "the Jewish Federations of North American, the Jewish Agency, and Keren Hayesod...and many other organizations...would host an exciting program with lots of stars [and] lots of music, Israeli culture, and a chance for Jews from all over the world to join in celebrating the wonderful miracle that is the State of Israel on this its 72nd birthday."

Arutz Sheva will be airing the program in full.

Fingerhut said this was the first time the non-profit or "faith-based" community was included in the government relief effort, and that divisions between different denominations of American Jews had "just disappeared" in this moment of crisis.