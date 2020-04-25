The WHO disputes claims that individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have developed antibodies providing immunity from virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is disputing claims that individuals who have contracted COVID-19 and recovered automatically develop antibodies making them immune from getting infected again. This comes as a number of countries around the world, including the UK and France, suggested issuing "immunity passports" allowing recovered carriers to avoid government-issued precautions and Chile has actually issued such certificates.

The agency warned that, "People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission."

COVID-19-related data indicates that there have been cases of patients who have recovered contracting the virus an additional time, but appears to be inconclusive since there is no way of telling whether a repeat infection happens to be a reactivation of the lingering virus, or the reappearance of the virus due to a failed antibody reaction.

According to NRP, dozens of antibody tests for the novel coronavirus are already on the market, with varying degrees of reliability and accuracy.

France24 reported that on Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonia Guterres asked international organizations, world leaders and the private sector to join the effort of developing and distributing a vaccine. China and the US did not participate in the conference.

The site also said that the WHO further warned that some-400,000 additional individuals could die of malaria due to the disruption in the supply of mosquito nets and vital medicines in coming months.

As of the time of this article, 2,893,260 CV-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with 201,671 deaths and 825,075 carriers having made recoveries. The US leads in the amount of infections with 945,833 and 53,266 deaths, Spain is second with 223,759 infections, and Italy third with 195,351. China, where the virus originated and which has been blamed for concealing the severity of the disease, has a total of 82,816 cases, having largely succeeded in stemming its spread, with just 12 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.