Online "Zoom" ceremony to mark one-year anniversary of Poway attack

On Sunday, virtual ceremony will be held to mark the passage of one year since the anti-Semitic shooting attack in Poway, California.

In the attack, Lori Gilbert Kaye was murdered, and three people injured, including the Chabad emissary, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, and two children.

Participating in the virtual event will be Aubrey Meyerowitz and Jonathan Morales, both of whom were present at the time of the attack but who were spared, and who will relate their experiences.

Among the others scheduled to participate are US Special Envoy for Combating Anti-Semitism Elan Carr and United Nations Human Rights Council representative Dr. Ahmad Shaheed, who published six months ago a Council report on anti-Semitism and the ways of fighting it.

The ceremony, hosted by the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM), will be held on Zoom and is open to the public. It will begin at 3:00p.m. New York time, and 10:00p.m. Israel time.

Arutz Sheva will broadcast the event live.